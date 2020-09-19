BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Labor awarded this week nearly $17 million to 25 local adult education providers.
These organizations will continue to expand access to adult education opportunities for Marylanders in the areas of adult basic and secondary education, English language acquisition and civics education.
The programs selected to receive grant funds include all 16 Maryland community colleges, three local K-12 school systems, four community-based organizations, one public library system and the state correctional education system.
All currently-funded adult education providers will be awarded program status for the next three years.
This grant funding is awarded by the U.S. Department of Education with additional state funds provided by Labor.
To access additional information on Maryland’s adult education provider network, click here.