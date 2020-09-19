BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced Friday that their 27-year-old southern white rhinoceros, Stubby, will be moving from Baltimore to a private facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Stubby has lived in the African Watering Hole at the Zoo for 23 years and is well known for rolling his massive 2,500-pound body in the mud wallow to the delight of Zoo visitors and staff.

“Earlier this year, the SSP and the Zoo decided that Stubby would move to a private wildlife conservancy in Florida that cares for a large crash of southern white rhinos. However, due to COVID-19 and hot summer temperatures, we had to delay the move until now. While he will be greatly missed, in his new home he will have the opportunity to breed with the females in the crash. This is a significant and positive development not only for Stubby but also for his species,” Erin Grimm, Mammal Collection and Conservation Manager at the Zoo, said.

Southern white rhinos are classified as “near threatened” by the IUCN, the world’s leading conservation organization. Their numbers have improved significantly since the early 20th century when they were thought to be extinct, but their future in the wild is far from guaranteed.

For those who may not be able to visit Stubby in person, the Zoo has developed a limited time only virtual behind-the-scenes experience to see Stubby up-close.

There will be three tours offered next week with limited space available in each tour:

· Tuesday, September 22, at 10 a.m.

· Wednesday, September 23, at 3 p.m.

· Thursday, September 24, at 9:30 am.

Each tour is $29 per device, with all proceeds going directly to support animal care. Tickets are on sale now and can be found by clicking here.