RAVENS WIN!Ravens Extend Regular-Season Run, Topple Texans 33-16
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Griffin III arrived to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans dressed in a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt.

The sweatshirt was covered with images of the Black people who have died in police custody in the United States.

Among the images included George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Powerful,” the Ravens said in a tweet Sunday.

“Say Their Names!!!” RGIII responded to the Ravens’ tweet later Sunday.

He was also wearing a mask he’s tweeted about in the past month, of which sales all go toward Black Lives Matter initiatives through the RGIII Foundation.

The Ravens beat the Texans 33-16 on Sunday. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

CBS Baltimore Staff

