BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Robert Griffin III arrived to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans dressed in a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt.
The sweatshirt was covered with images of the Black people who have died in police custody in the United States.
Among the images included George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
“Powerful,” the Ravens said in a tweet Sunday.
Say their Names!!! https://t.co/ch4AUDs2zG
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 21, 2020
“Say Their Names!!!” RGIII responded to the Ravens’ tweet later Sunday.
He was also wearing a mask he’s tweeted about in the past month, of which sales all go toward Black Lives Matter initiatives through the RGIII Foundation.
Stay Safe and Mask Up!https://t.co/8Uz8IWnD1x pic.twitter.com/zyGVczQUnQ
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2020
The Ravens beat the Texans 33-16 on Sunday. They’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs next week.