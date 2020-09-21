GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Bricktown Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting Sunday night at around 10:17 p.m.
When they arrived they met with the victim who said he was walking near the dumpsters toward his house when three unknown Black men got out of a vehicle and demanded money.
The victim said he told suspects he didn’t have anything on him and began to run away. One of the suspects then fired rounds from a handgun at the victim striking him in the lower part of his body.
He said he made it to his home and the suspects fled the area in a vehicle on Heritage Hills Drive away from Ordnance Road.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
He described three to six unknown Black men as the suspects, in a silver or light green Kia Soul.
Northern District detectives are investigating physical and digital evidence and urge anyone with information in reference to this case please call 410-222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-8508.