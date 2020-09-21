Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly punching a woman and pointing a gun at her during an altercation, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Richard Terrence Boykins, Jr., 31, faces six charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show.
Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found both Boykins and the woman at the scene.
Boykins reportedly had a Ruger 9mm handgun in his possession.
He was arrested and is being held without bond, according to online court records.