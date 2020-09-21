CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Glen Burnie, Local TV, Richard Boykins Jr., Talkers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly punching a woman and pointing a gun at her during an altercation, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Richard Terrence Boykins, Jr., 31, faces six charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show.

Richard Boykins, Jr. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said officers responded to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie around 4:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found both Boykins and the woman at the scene.

Boykins reportedly had a Ruger 9mm handgun in his possession.

He was arrested and is being held without bond, according to online court records.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply