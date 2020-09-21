BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday is the last full day of Summer! Fall begins at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Autumnal Equinox occurs. Folklore tells us that it is the day of equal light and dark, 12 hours of each.

But a look behind the scenes shows 12 hours and 8 minutes of Sun with the rise at 6:54 a.m., and the sunset at 7:02 pm.

For conversation purposes call it equal and lets move onto what really has my attention. And that is the sun will be setting before 7 p.m. in the very, very near future. Dusk if you will at around 6:30 p.m.

Where the heck did Summer go? The answer is we were still shut in for all of Spring and into the middle of June.

What makes Summer seem so long is the wonderful warm up that begins in late Spring. It get us out of the house, and the longer days are really noticed.

We did not come out of the “COVID caves” until mid-June, it seemed and to me, that says we missed that month and a half lead up to Summer. (Basically 45 nice days.)

But here we are counting down the last minutes of the season. Tuesday we will look back at the Summer of 2020, I’d do that now but I need to go get Halloween candy before they run out. Yep time seems to be moving that quickly.