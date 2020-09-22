BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens defense has allowed just 22 points in their first two games of the season, and their performance is receiving the attention of former head coach Brian Billick.

Billick broke down the defensive performance of the Ravens against the Texans this week.

“Really solid win on the road by the Ravens,” Billick said. “I put a lot of stock in a team’s ability being able to go on the road against a good team. Even though Houston’s 0-2, this is a good football team.”

"I put a lot of stock in being able to win on the road against a good team." Billick's Breakdown by @CoachBillick pic.twitter.com/GmDgksP9fK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2020

The Ravens held the Texans to 51 yards rushing, had four sacks, two turnovers and gave up only two big plays, Billick noted.

“They did it in a typical Raven way with multiple looks on the defensive side,” Billick said.

The Ravens defense has forced a turnover in 15-straight games, that’s the longest active streak in the NFL. Since 2019, the Ravens have scored seven defensive touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL. They’ve not allowed 25 points in a game in 14 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL. They recorded 13 quarterback hits against the Texans, the most since 2018.

Billick said all of these factors are going to have to come into play if the Ravens are going to hold up against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The former head coach added that open field tackling will also be a big component in Monday’s game.

Billick spent nine seasons in the NFL as head coach of the Ravens. He led the team to their first Super Bowl championship in 2000. He accumulated 80 wins in his tenure with the Ravens.