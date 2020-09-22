ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With just days left in September, time is running out to fill out the 2020 Census.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday said while Maryland has passed its 2010 participation numbers, there are still people who have not filled out the form. He urged them to do so before the September 30 deadline.
“Every single response is necessary to secure funding for healthcare, schools, hospitals, roads and other essential services,” Hogan said in a video news release. “Participating in the Census is easy and it’s safe.”
Maryland’s participation rate is at 70.3%, up from 69.5% in 2010, making it one of the top ten states in the country for responding to the census, Hogan’s office said.
Baltimore lags behind the state average, with just 55.7% of residents self-responding so far this year. Carroll County, meanwhile, has the highest self-response rate at 81.2%.
To learn more and to fill out the census, click here.