By CBS Baltimore Staff
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV in Howard County Tuesday night, county police said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 32 and Interstate 70. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was turning left from northbound Route 32 onto I-70 when a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque heading south on Route 32 hit the truck and continued underneath it.

The driver of the SUV, Laith Basil Aboarob of Clarksville, died at the scene, police said. The tractor-trailer’s driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

Police are investigating what led to the crash and whether speed may have been a factor.

