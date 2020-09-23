CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County released Wednesday images of a person who they say may have information in the shooting death of Artis Holt in February 2019.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person in the recently released images. 

Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore County Police.

Police say the person was in the area of Liberty Road and Milford Mill Drive at the time of the shooting.

This person may have information that could help further the investigation into this homicide, police say.

Anyone who recognizes this individual or vehicle, believed to be a 2013-2016 Nissan Altima, is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

