By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh celebrated his 58th birthday Wednesday, and the team made sure it was one he would never forget.

At practice, the team came out sporting T-shirts that read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY COACH!” with an image of Harbaugh screaming on the sidelines.

“Everybody say happy birthday to coach, look at that,” Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III said while holding up the T-shirt for the camera. “We gonna give it to him.”

“Alright I’ll put it on!” Harbaugh said after Griffin III gave him the shirt.

“Happy birthday coach Harbaugh!” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said, sporting one of the T-shirts.

The Ravens are preparing this week for their primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

