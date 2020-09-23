Comments
CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 70-year-old man.
Christian Sturm is missing from Walther Boulevard in the Carney area.
Police said he’s six-foot-one and weighs 165 pounds. He drives a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata and his cell phone is turned off.
Anyone who sees him should call police at 410-887-5310 or 911.