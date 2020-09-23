“I think there’s just more than enough hypocrisy to go around on both sides,” Gov. Hogan said in the Texas Tribune interview. “The American people deserve a dignified process.”
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is speaking out against Republican efforts to push through a Supreme Court Justice nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg less than two months before the general election.
In an interview at the Texas Tribune Festival, Hogan said it would be a mistake for members of his party to push through a Supreme Court nominee before Election Day.
“We should not be playing partisan games with the Supreme Court. It would be a mistake for the Senate to ram through a nominee on a partisan line vote, just as it would be a tragic mistake to question the integrity of the court or even pack the court,” he later said in a tweet Wednesday.
The seat has been left empty by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died over the weekend due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Friday that there will be a vote to confirm Trump’s nominee, despite four years ago refusing to hold a vote for former President Barack Obama’s nominee for the high court, Merrick Garland.
This came just after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died 269 days before the election.
