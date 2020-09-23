Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man is facing assault charges following a road rage incident at a Walmart in Glen Burnie.
Police said 44-year-old James Hostetter of Pasadena was threatening people in the parking lot with a knife at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
They said Hostetter was angry about something the victims did when they pulled into the parking lot. He eventually fled the scene, but Walmart security was able to get his tag information, which police used to track Hostetter down.