BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very special purple playground is now built and ready for fun and it’s all thanks to the Ravens.

A new jungle gym, swing set and playhouse all decked out in the Ravens logo are now ready for students at Edgecombe Circle Elementary School in Baltimore.

“We are so excited about the playground. We just got a call one day with this wonderful opportunity,” Principal Monica McClain said.

McClain said the school was selected to receive a new playground courtesy of the Ravens and nonprofit KABOOM!, which focuses on ending playspace inequity.

“Our last playground here was not in the best shape. It was deteriorating, it had holes in the slide, it just wasn’t ideal for children,” McClain said.

The Ravens selected Edgecombe Circle Elementary School after it merged with Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary/Middle School.

“This school at Edgecombe just really appealed to us,” Heather Darney with the Ravens Foundation said. “The whole project was really interesting in the fact that they were going to be merging schools and having a lot of new kids and this playground was really going to provide another opportunity for them to collaborate and get to know each other.”

The construction of the playground was delayed by a few months, but they were able to finish it in late August.

Even though students aren’t at school now, it’s still had a lot of visitors from the surrounding neighborhood.

The Ravens plan to come back for an official opening when it’s safe to meet with the kids.