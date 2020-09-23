PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested Tuesday night following a traffic stop in Pasadena during which officers found drugs and paraphernalia, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The stop happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Liberty Circle and Whitaker Road. When officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.
After searching the vehicle, officers found 19 bags with a total of 4.22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two bags with a total of 2.62 grams of suspected cocaine, five suspected oxycodone pills, a digital scale, a gel capsule and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.
Montrelle Musa, 22, of Pasadena, Dominick Lattimore, 20, of Pasadena, and a 17-year-old were all arrested.
Online court records show Musa faces four charges, including one felony. Lattimore faces three charges, one of which is a felony.
Police did not release the 17-year-old’s name or photo.