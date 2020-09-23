CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Down, Hospitalizations Up As State Surpasses 121K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were arrested Tuesday night following a traffic stop in Pasadena during which officers found drugs and paraphernalia, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

The stop happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Liberty Circle and Whitaker Road. When officers approached the vehicle, they reportedly saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

After searching the vehicle, officers found 19 bags with a total of 4.22 grams of suspected crack cocaine, two bags with a total of 2.62 grams of suspected cocaine, five suspected oxycodone pills, a digital scale, a gel capsule and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Montrelle Musa (left) and Dominick Lattimore (right). Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Montrelle Musa, 22, of Pasadena, Dominick Lattimore, 20, of Pasadena, and a 17-year-old were all arrested.

Online court records show Musa faces four charges, including one felony. Lattimore faces three charges, one of which is a felony.

Police did not release the 17-year-old’s name or photo.

