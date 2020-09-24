GREENBELT, MD. (WJZ) – A federal grand jury has indicted 52-year-old Barry Thomas Goldsborough of Laurel with charges of receipt, transportation, distribution, and possession of child pornography.
The jury returned the indictment on September 21 and was unsealed Wednesday at Goldsborough’s first appearance in the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.
The judge ordered Goldsborough be detained pending his trial.
According to the four-count indictment, between January 27, 2018 and November 19, 2019, Goldsborough received, transported, distributed and possessed images documenting the sexual abuse of children. He had two prior sex offense convictions involving minor children.
He was convicted in 2005 in Baltimore County for possessing child pornography. While he was on probation, he was charged and later convicted of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and possession of child pornography.
He was on federal supervision for this last offense when this new alleged conduct occurred.
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison and if convicted for possession of child pornography, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.