Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Max Powers is a sweet boy looking for a fur-ever home.
He has a wonky walk due to spinal issues.
According to the MDSPCA, Max came to them unable to walk and was in so much pain. Through a medical management plan however, he isable to walk again. And after a little confinement he was able to avoid further injury and allow his spine to recover.
If you take him home you will have to get him to do some therapeutic exercises to help him regain his strength. Also to avoid any herniation to his spine sadly there won’t be any games of fetch, high impact runs, or even jumping in his future.
Still, how could you say no to that puppy’s face? You can find him at the MDSPCA and at MDSPCA.org/Adopt.