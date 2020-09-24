RIVA, Md. (WJZ) — A 24-year-old Annapolis man was killed in a crash along Riva Road in Wednesday afternoon.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, Joseph Anthony Disciorio III was driving a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle southbound on Riva Road at a high rate of speed when he tried to pass the 20-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Tiguan when he was struck and ejected from the motorcycle.
Police say Disciorio was using the center turn lane illegally to pass the Tiguan that was trying to make a left turn from Tarpon Road onto Rive Road.
He was taken to Shock Trauma but was pronounced dead a short time later. The other driver was not injured.
Police say, at this time, the primary cause of the crash appears to be improper passing and exceeding the posted speed limit on the part of the Kawasaki.