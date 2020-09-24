CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Declines As Cases Near 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Accident, Bay Bridge, Bay Bridge Accident, Bay Bridge Crash, crash, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Traffic, Talkers, Traffic

QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the westbound span of the bridge.

The Maryland State Highway Administration reports the crash has been cleared but some delays are still being reported in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply