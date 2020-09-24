Comments
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on the westbound span of the bridge.
The Maryland State Highway Administration reports the crash has been cleared but some delays are still being reported in the area.
CLEARED:INCIDENT:US 50 WEST AT MP 34.3 (BAY BRIDGE) LN 3 ALL LANES OPEN. #MDTraffic 55
— MD511State (@MD511State) September 24, 2020
No further details were immediately available.
