OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating two incidents where women reported they were sprayed with an unknown substance at the grocery store earlier this month. They said the substance made them feel “dizzy and weak.”

Police are looking to identify the man pictured below that they say was involved in both incidents.

Officers responded to the Giant grocery store in the 10200 block of Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills on Sept. 8. A woman said she was approached by a man who said she had something on her pant leg. When the woman touched the substance it made her feel dizzy. Surveillance footage from the store shows the man spraying an unknown substance on the woman and following her throughout the store.

The man then followed her out of the store, but when she made a scene about him following her, he left the area.

Another incident occurred the next day at the Wegmans in the 10100 block of Reisterstown Road also in Owings Mills. Again, that woman said she felt dizzy after touching the substance.

In both cases, the man told the women there was something on their pant leg. The second victim didn’t report the incident until Sept. 22.

Police believe there may be other victims.

In an email, Giant Foods said it doesn’t comment on ongoing police investigations.

If anyone else has been a victim of similar incidents, police said they should call 410-887-6975 and speak with detectives from the Franklin Precinct.