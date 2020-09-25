BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools are partnering with Lyft and Uber to help students get their immunizations.
All students must have certain immunizations to attend school. To assist families needing transportation, the rideshare services will offer free rides to students to immunizations appointments.
Families with a scheduled appointments should contact their child’s school.
Find information on immunization on the city schools’ website.
There are also several other places children can get their immunizations. Medicaid or proof of insurance is not required.
UMB/UMMC FREE Immunization Clinic
- Saturday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 120 Penn St., Baltimore, MD 21201.
- No charge, no appointment required, available to all students.
The Baltimore City Health Department TIKE Immunization Clinic
- BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WALK-INS will not be accepted.
- 1200 E. Fayette Street 21202
- Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Call 410-396-4454 to schedule an appointment.
Ruth and Norman Rales school-based health center at KIPP Baltimore BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, WALK-INS will not be accepted.
- 2000 Edgewood Street, 21216
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Call 410-793-7263 to schedule an appointment.
School-based health centers at the following locations are also open and available to provide immunizations to students enrolled in a Baltimore City Public School:
- City Springs
- The Reach! Partnership School
- Digital Harbor High School
- New Era Academy
- Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts