DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man whose body was found near Interstate 695 in Baltimore County Thursday afternoon suffered injuries consistent with a vehicle crash, Maryland State Police said Friday.
Troopers responded to the area of North Point Boulevard and I-695 around 3 p.m. Thursday for a report of a body being found. Crews found the body as part of a missing person investigation out of Anne Arundel County.
The missing person investigation stemmed from a crash on July 4 on I-695 near Cove Road. Police said a vehicle crashed into a tree, and when troopers arrived, the driver was missing. A passenger was in the vehicle when troopers got to the scene.
Officials searched the area but did not find the driver. Two days later, the driver was reported missing to Anne Arundel County Police.
An autopsy of the body found the man died of injuries consistent with a crash. He has not been identified, state police said.