By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is among the happiest states in the country, according to WalletHub.

Maryland is ranked no. 5 on the list. Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S.

WalletHub ranked the 50 states based on factors including state depression and divorce rates. They also looked at the states’ positive COVID-19 testing rate.

Hawaii ranked high for “emotional & physical well-being” and “community & environment.” Here’s a look at WalletHub’s top ten “happiest” states in the country:

1. Hawaii
2. Utah
3. Minnesota
4. New Jersey
5. Maryland
6. California
7. North Dakota
8. Iowa
9. Idaho
10. Connecticut

According to the study, West Virginia is the unhappiest state in the U.S. West Virgina was the lowest ranked on “emotional & physical well-being.” Here’s a look at the rest of the bottom 10:

50. West Virginia
49. Arkansas
48. Oklahoma
47. Louisiana
46. Kentucky
45. Tennessee
44. Mississippi
43. Alabama
42. Alaska
41. Oregon

For WalletHub’s full study, click here.

