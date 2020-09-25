Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double fatal shooting in West Baltimore Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Presbury Street for a double shooting at 10:51 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police don’t have a suspect nor a motive.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stopper hotline at 1-866-7lockup.
