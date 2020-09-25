Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating a stabbing early Friday morning.
Officers responded to the unit block of Cypress Road around 12:25 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
A male victim was located and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police then located a second victim along Thom Court and was taken to Shock Trauma.
Property was stolen from one of the victims.
Detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.