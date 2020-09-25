CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Continues To Decline As Cases Surpass 122K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Crownsville, Fatal Fire, Fire, Millersville, Woman Killed

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was pronounced dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville Friday morning.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to the home in the 800 block of Generals Highway around 10:35 a.m. Heavy fire was seen from the first and second floors with a report of one resident trapped inside.

A woman was pulled out from the home, but was pronounced dead on scene.

Generals Highways is closed between Veterans and Indian Landing Road.

The fire has been contained. The house is a total loss and at this time they don’t have a cause or origin of the fire.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply