MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was pronounced dead after a fire broke out at a home in Millersville Friday morning.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to the home in the 800 block of Generals Highway around 10:35 a.m. Heavy fire was seen from the first and second floors with a report of one resident trapped inside.
@AACoFD on location of a working fire. 800 Block of Generals Hwy, Crownsville. Generals Hwy is closed between Veterans & Indian Landing Road. PIO on location. pic.twitter.com/Vpf0ktmhvP
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 25, 2020
A woman was pulled out from the home, but was pronounced dead on scene.
Generals Highways is closed between Veterans and Indian Landing Road.
@AACoFD call received at 1035am. Heavy fire still at this time. Working Fire Dispatch and 2 Tanker Task Forces Requested. Defensive Operations at this time. Report of one resident trapped. PIO on Location. pic.twitter.com/ENDeFjxOUR
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) September 25, 2020
The fire has been contained. The house is a total loss and at this time they don’t have a cause or origin of the fire.