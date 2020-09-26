CORONAVIRUS IN MD:613 Cases, 8 New Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore County, Bay Area Recovery Canines, beachwood road, body discovered, Dundalk, I-695, July 4th, Local TV, Maryland State Police, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of a body found off of I-695 in eastern Baltimore County and believe it may be a man who went missing following a car crash on the night of July 4th.

Anne Arundel County Police along with the Bay Area Recovery Canines search team located the body off the inner loop of I-695 between Beachwood Road and exit 42.

The body has been transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and to determine a positive identification.

It has been determined the man died of injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident.

A missing persons investigation led police and the search team to that area because of a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on July 4th when a vehicle left the roadway on the outer loop of I-695 at Cove Road and crashed into a tree.

State Police responded to the accident that night and were told by a passenger that the driver fled the scene.

An extensive search was conducted the night of the crash, which included troopers on foot and an aerial search by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

Maryland State Police say this investigation remains ongoing.

CBS Baltimore Staff

