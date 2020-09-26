Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 3600 block of Swann Drive around 7:30am Saturday morning for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found 38-year-old Leroy Green of the 3600 block of Rexmere Road suffering from a gunshot wound.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene by medics after police say he was found slumped over his vehicle by someone walking through Druid Hill Park.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook