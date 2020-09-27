Jays Lose Finale To Orioles 7-5, Will Face Rays In PlayoffsThe Toronto Blue Jays are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the postseason after losing to the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday in their regular season finale.

Filly Swiss Skydiver To Run Against Males In PreaknessSwiss Skydiver will become the first filly since Rachel Alexandra won in 2009 to run against males in the Preakness on Saturday.

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Ravens' John Harbaugh Bring Mutual Respect Into Monday Night ClashThe relationship between Andy Reid and John Harbaugh grew roots in Philadelphia, and the two successful NFL coaches have remained friends despite competing against each other for supremacy in the AFC.

Biggio And Grichuk Homer As Blue Jays Beat Orioles 5-2Cavan Biggio broke up a no-hit bid with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Randal Grichuk added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Saturday night.