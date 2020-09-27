ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Two new communities received Main Street Maryland designations on Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced the designations to Reisterstown in Baltimore County and the Town of Williamsport in Washington County.
Main Street Maryland has now designated 33 communities statewide.
“Main streets are the heart of our communities, and these designations are the result of a strategic focus on local revitalization,” said Governor Hogan. “These communities have made great efforts to support small businesses and improve their neighborhood economy while celebrating their cultural character and history.”
Reisterstown and Washington County are the second designated Maryland Main Streets in Baltimore and Washington counties respectively.
“We are pleased to add Reisterstown and Williamsport as our newest Main Street Maryland designees,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “They join 31 other vibrant communities that exemplify the impact of place-based, community-driven, comprehensive revitalization efforts in our great state.”
For more information about Main Street Maryland and the state’s 33 designated main streets, visit mainstreetmaryland.org.