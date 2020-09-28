JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate a hit-and-run driver and vehicle involved in a fatal crash along Interstate 95 in Howard County Sunday night. One person died and two others were critically injured in the crash.

Police have identified the deceased as Russell B. Eggleton, 40, of Virginia. He died Monday morning at Shock Trauma. Police also identified the two others who were injured as Kazeem Afolabi, 44, and Khadija Aremu, 40, both of California. They continue to be treated for their injuries at Shock Trauma.

Police said a series of three crashes happened on southbound I-95 near the Route 100 exit between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A 2020 Nissan Armada struck a deer, then traveled into the left shoulder and struck a guardrail. A portion of the vehicle remained in the fast lane of the highway. The driver put on their hazard lights.

But then there was another crash, when a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Eggleton, struck the Nissan on the passenger side. That driver also pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped.

Another third driver then stuck the two occupants, Afolabi and Aremu, of the Nissan that were standing behind their car. Then the driver struck Eggleton before fleeing the scene.

State police are investigating. Vehicle parts recovered at the scene could be linked to a suspect vehicle. Police believe the suspect vehicle could possibly be a 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander.

Anyone who witnessed the hit/run crash, or has information about the driver or vehicle involved, is urged to immediately contact the Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.