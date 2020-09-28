GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man wanted for an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie on Friday.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Oak Manor Drive for an assault at around 4:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they learned the victim was going into the store there and the suspect had asked the victim for money.
The victim said they didn’t have any money and walked into the store. As they came out of the store, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and demanded their keys. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s keys and they struggled over the keys.
Police said a person nearby and store employee were able to separate the suspect and the victim, and then the suspect fled toward Cedar Creek Apartments. The victim was not injured and no property was taken.
Officers were not able to find the suspect, who the victim described as a Black man around 20-years-old, around 5’8″, wearing a white t-shirt and black baseball shorts.
Northern District detectives are investigating this case and ask that anyone with information call 410-222-6135 or the Tip line at 410-222-4700.