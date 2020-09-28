Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “93 YARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
That tweet from the Baltimore Ravens sums up the excitement the team had when rookie Devin Duvernay ran 93 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Ravens’ Monday night match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens were trailing 13-3 when Duvernary returned a kick from the Chiefs all the way to the end zone for his first touchdown in the league.
Duvernay was a Ravens third-round draft pick from Texas.
