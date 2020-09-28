CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMManhunt: Deadly Games
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Playbook
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Ravens, chiefs, Devin Duvernay, Football, Kansas City Chiefs, Local TV, NFL, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “93 YARDS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

That tweet from the Baltimore Ravens sums up the excitement the team had when rookie Devin Duvernay ran 93 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Ravens’ Monday night match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens were trailing 13-3 when Duvernary returned a kick from the Chiefs all the way to the end zone for his first touchdown in the league.

Duvernay was a Ravens third-round draft pick from Texas.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply