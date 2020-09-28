CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, chiefs, Football, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL, Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite high hopes when the Baltimore Ravens took to the field Monday night, Ravens fans predicting the team would defeat the defending Super Bowl champions were disappointed.

Prior to the game, energy was high as the Ravens hoped this time they would be able to top the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You got to beat the best to be the best. We’ve lost to them two years in a row,” Ravens fan Coleman Tirone said. “It’s unfortunate we don’t have any fans there today but I know Lamar says he has one goal in mind and it’s bigger than the MVP. He wants to win it all.”

Hours later, fans were singing a different tune.

“The Ravens will come back stronger,” one Twitter user wrote following the loss. “This is a lesson learn [sic] for our team.”

 

 

Fans were upset to see Mark Andrews’ three drops during the game.

Still, even halfway into the fourth quarter Ravens fans were holding out hope. Fifty-eight percent who responded to a poll on the WJZ Instagram story felt the team could pull off an upset.

One Twitter user said the Ravens appeared to spend their time preparing to play the Titans instead of the Chiefs.

Fans seemed to lay much of the blame on the Ravens’ defense.

Meanwhile, one fan put her Ravens wreath up but said she has to take it down now until “they deserve it again.”

