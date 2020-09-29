'They Just Beat Us': Despite Early Lead, Ravens Fall 34-20 To Defending Super Bowl Champion ChiefsSadly for the Baltimore Ravens, despite an early lead, the Kansas City Chiefs proved to be too much to handle.

Lamar Jackson Calls Chiefs The Ravens' 'Kryptonite,' Says Patrick Mahomes Was 'Outstanding' In MNF MatchupRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson was just as disappointed about the team's loss to the Chiefs Monday night and called them the team's "kryptonite."

Rookie Devin Duvernay Scores 93-Yard TD, His First In NFL, During Ravens-Chiefs MatchupThe Ravens were trailing 13-3 when Duvernary returned a kick from the Chiefs all the way to the end zone.

Could Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Be Fined For Taking Off Mask During Monday Night Football Game Against Chiefs?Ravens coach John Harbaugh got fired up Monday night when the team was playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Baltimore. But he may be fined for what he did next.