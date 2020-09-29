Hagerstown (WJZ)– A 4 year old girl has died after being struck on I-70 and her twin sister is hospitalized.
Around 7:36 last night a family was traveling on I-70 westbound in the area of Crystal Fall Drive when they pulled onto the right shoulder so that the children could relieve themselves.
After stopping on the shoulder, the mother of the female passengers got out the passenger side and went to the rear of the vehicle, while at the rear of the vehicle, the back seat male teenage passenger exited the vehicle and ran across both lanes of the interstate to the center median.
The two 4 year old female passengers ran toward the teenage cousin and were both girls struck by separate vehicles.
One 4 yr. old was transported to Meritus Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The other twin female was transported to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital.
The collision is under investigation.