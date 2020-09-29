BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven suspected drug dealers were indicted and a large amount of fentanyl was seized after a drug sting in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police’s West Side Major Case Squad and the city state’s attorney’s office announced the indictment of seven members of a suspected drug trafficking ring. They were charged with several counts from conspiracy to volume dealer as well as possession with intent to distribute.

“The Baltimore Police Department is committed to making our streets safer and working in collaboration with all of our law enforcement partners to reduce crime in our neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Harrison. “I look forward to many more cases like this one in the months and years ahead, as we work together to create a safer Baltimore.”

The investigation into the “One Way” drug ring began in April. Detectives say the drug ring allegedly operated in the 1800 block of West Lombard Street and were trafficking fentanyl throughout the city between April and September 2020.

The seven suspects, including Javahn Wilson and Richard Cooper, face a total of 30 counts.

Police also seized suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, other suspect CDS, cutting agents, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $22,000 in cash.

Police targeted a cut house in the 1800 block of Fairmount Avenue, a stash house on the 800 block of Fairmount Avenue, members’ homes on Cherry Hill Road, Lincoln Avenue and West Baltimore Street. Police also searched two vehicles.

“Continuous collaboration and partnership is key to tackling the violence in our city,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “As illustrated today, data-driven tactics, and forthright and deliberate sharing among all law enforcement partners can strategically combat the violence plaguing our communities.”

The investigation was partially funded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services.

“We are pleased to provide resources that allow police and prosecutors to address the violent crime crisis in Baltimore City, and make progress in realizing Governor Hogan’s vision for making communities in Baltimore City safer,” said Executive Director Glenn Fueston of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “We see time and again that drug trafficking is responsible for a large portion of violence in Baltimore City. Dismantling this organization through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network means there are fewer drugs and fewer violent repeat offenders terrorizing our communities.”

If convicted, the group faces a total of 480 years in prison.

Police did not release the names of the other five suspects. Their arrests are pending.