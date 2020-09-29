Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This is your chance to own a piece of baseball history.
Cal Ripken Jr. is auctioning off some of his favorite mementos from his career. That includes items from his first little league uniform to his early days as a Baltimore Oriole and more.
The first auction is already underway. You can bid on Cal’s 1997 Chevy Tahoe, which was given to him by the Orioles in honor of his breaking Lou Gehrig’s consecutive game record.
Cal has signed the dashboard and be sure to check the trunk — it has an equipment bag full of game used and signed items from Cal’s career.
You can find this auction and future ones online by Goldin Auctions.