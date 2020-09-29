CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up As Cases Surpass 124K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick are searching for a missing man who has not had contact with family members in more than a month.

Family members reportedly told police Charles Robert “Bud” Gray, 40, hasn’t contacted them since around August 19. Police opened a missing person investigation on Sunday.

Charles Robert “Bud” Gray. Credit: Frederick Police

Gray is five-foot-eleven, weighs between 150 and 160 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Police said he also wears glasses.

Anyone who sees him should call police at 301-600-2102 or 301-600-TIPS (8477), send a text message to 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

