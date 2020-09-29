Comments
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Westminster Monday night, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of Englar Road and Monroe Street.
The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old Westminster man was heading north on Englar Road in a 2017 Honda Civic when he hit the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk.
The pedestrian was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries, while the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials are still investigating the crash.