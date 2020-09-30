BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 56-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the federal charges of armed bank robbery and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to his plea agreement, Richard Tingler and co-defendant David Gollahon committed two armed bank robberies in Baltimore on January 23, 2019, and February 1, 2019.
Richard Adams, another co-defendant, served as the getaway driver in both robberies. During each robbery, Gollahon and Tingler each brandished a firearm and threatened victim bank employees, according to court documents.
If the Court accepts the parties’ plea agreement, Tingler will be sentenced no more than 18 years imprisonment for armed bank robbery and for brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence.