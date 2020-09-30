OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time in a year, the Ravens took the practice field in Owings Mills after a regular-season defeat. This latest loss played out for all the nation to see on Monday Night Football.

Wednesday’s workout was a light one, players in shorts as they begin preparation for a road game at Washington Sunday.

The Ravens’ Monday night loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs was a thorough beating.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith used the term “embarrassing”, but this is a proud team, and they say they’re ready to rally.

“We don’t hold our heads down, we hold our heads high,” Ravens running back Mark Ingram II, said. “We believe in one another, and we know what we’re capable of doing if we play Ravens football. We just continue to encourage one another, we continue to believe in one another and we confront the things that need to be improved on, we confronted things we need to correct and then we go out there and execute it, try to correct our mistakes and grow from it and learn from it.”

It should help that the Ravens are heavily favored over the next opponent. Washington is a two-touchdown underdog.

