OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — CJ’s Crabhouse and Grill in Owings Mills is shutting down after 43 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CJ’s Crabhouse and Grill wrote on Facebook late Wednesday night, in part:
“We are sad to announce that CJ’s Restaurant & Grill will be permanently closing as of today, 9/30, due to the impacts of COVID-19.”
The restaurant said, “We are especially grateful to the community that has made CJ’s steamed crabs and strawberry pie a part of their summer for the past 43 years. Thank you for your support!”
