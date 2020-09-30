CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — CJ’s Crabhouse and Grill in Owings Mills is shutting down after 43 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CJ’s Crabhouse and Grill wrote on Facebook late Wednesday night, in part:

“We are sad to announce that CJ’s Restaurant & Grill will be permanently closing as of today, 9/30, due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

The restaurant said, “We are especially grateful to the community that has made CJ’s steamed crabs and strawberry pie a part of their summer for the past 43 years. Thank you for your support!”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

