Comments
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Detectives arrested a suspect in an early August shooting in Severn on Tuesday.
On August 5 at around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Jamestown Drive. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body inside a home.
They learned the victim and suspect had been in an altercation in front of the home. The suspect shot the victim then fled.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the suspect as Deontray Poole, who was found by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a home in Baltimore on Tuesday.
He was arrested and police recovered a .22 caliber Ruger and .22 caliber ammunition.