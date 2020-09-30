CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mango is a lovely, independent, yet social cat looking for her fur-ever home!

The 3-year-old is a domestic shorthair cat who will require a patient and loving family.

She is still learning to accept human touch and may give you “love nips” when she gets overstimulated, but she should warm right up after a few weeks.

Credit: MDSPCA

If you take Mango home, It’s important to remember not to punish her as she learns how to love you because that will deter and frustrate her. Instead, you can learn how to read her body language to keep her out of uncomfortable situations.

If that sounds like you, then Mango is ready to give you all of her love!

To learn more about taking this awesome cat home visit MDSPCA.org/Adopt.

