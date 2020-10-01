CORONAVIRUS IN MD:785 New Cases, No New Deaths Reported As State Passes 125K Total Cases
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A clerk was shot and killed during a 7-Eleven robbery in Waldorf overnight.

Detectives responded to the scene of a homicide inside a 7-Eleven on Middletown Road at around 1 a.m.

They learned a suspect had entered the store wearing a surgical mask, hoodie and jeans. He approached the clerk, pulled out a gun, demanded money and then shot the clerk during the robbery.

Police said he fled on foot, but they do not know if he got into a car afterward.

Charles County Crime Solvers and 7-Eleven are offering a cash reward totaling up to $11,000. Call 301-932-2222 or Crime Solvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

 

