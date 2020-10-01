Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Baltimore Thursday.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Gusryan Street at around 1:14 a.m., where they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to an area hospital and immediately taken into surgery. Police said the victim is in serious but stable condition.
The victim told police three Black men had jumped out of a black vehicle and attempted to rob him.
Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.