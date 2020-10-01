BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marlon Humphrey is sticking around, the Ravens confirmed Thursday.
The Ravens signed Humphrey to a five-year extension, keeping the All-Pro under contract through the 2026 season.
“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.”
Humphrey was Baltimore’s 2017 first-round draft pick, coming from Alabama, the cornerback was the 16th overall pick.
Humphrey has played in 49 game with 31 starts, racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.