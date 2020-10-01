CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As Cases Near 125K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Marlon Humphrey, Maryland, Maryland News, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marlon Humphrey is sticking around, the Ravens confirmed Thursday.

The Ravens signed Humphrey to a five-year extension, keeping the All-Pro under contract through the 2026 season.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta stated. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.”

Humphrey was Baltimore’s 2017 first-round draft pick, coming from Alabama, the cornerback was the 16th overall pick.

Humphrey has played in 49 game with 31 starts, racking up 150 tackles, eight interceptions, 44 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply