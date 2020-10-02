Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run suspect hit three police cars before being arrested in northwest Baltimore Friday afternoon, city police said.
Shortly before 3 p.m., police said an officer on his way home saw a hit-and-run at Palmer and Thorndale avenues. As the officer followed the suspect, they hit two unmarked police cars and one marked patrol car.
The patrol car was disabled due to damage, police said.
Officers arrested the suspect at the corner of Towanda Avenue and Druid Park Drive.
No one was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
