BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health insurance company Anthem and multiple states, including Maryland, have reached a settlement following a 2014 data breach involving the personal data of nearly 79 million Americans, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced this week.
The $39.5 million settlement will see Anthem take a number of steps to protect data moving forward, including three years of third-party security assessments.
In 2015, Anthem reported a cyberattack involving malware from a phishing email that led to the breach of 78.8 million Americans’ personal information. Of that total, 672,102 Marylanders were affected, Frosh’s office said in a news release.
Forty other states and Washington, D.C., joined the settlement, while California reached a parallel agreement.